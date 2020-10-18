Penrith hooker Apisai Koroisau is hoping to head home from Sunday’s Grand Final with a premiership ring and Cameron Smith’s jersey, in what could be the Storm skipper’s 430th and last NRL match.

Smith’s future is unlikely to be made public until after the final showcase, with many believing the legendary hooker will call time on his career regardless of this week’s result.

For Koroisau, his Melbourne counterpart has long been his idol, with the Panthers gun hoping to land some historic memorabilia if Penrith are extend their winning streak to 18.

“If we win, I’ll take his jersey,” Koroisau told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I’m a big fan of Cameron. I don’t know about jersey swaps but it would be good to get it.”

Koroisau added how meaningful the prospect of being Smith’s final ever matchup would be.

“I guess that would be pretty special, he’s done so much in the game it would be hard for anyone to catch him and the legacy he’s left behind,” Koroisau said. “It would be something to keep in the memory bank.”

The Melbourne veteran has denied father-time for the last stretch of his career, with Koroisau acknowledging Smith’s longevity.

“I don’t know. I thought it would be his last five years ago,” Koroisau said. “It wouldn’t surprise me if he goes for another five years.”

Koroisau has welcomed every challenge he has come up against in his career, namely Smith.

“Coming in to play against the greatest No.9 to play the game, it’s obviously a great challenge.

“He’s obviously been an idol of mine growing up. I love playing footy against the greats.

“Damien Cook has been one of the best hookers over the last couple of years, that was another great challenge.”

The Penrith star said it has been difficult to mimic Smith’s game style.

“He’s not a running hooker, he’s more like an IQ player. It’s hard to take things from his game because he’s so natural. I don’t know if he studies the game crazy or whatnot. It’s hard to emulate what he does because he’s so special.

“I try to do the best that I can and pick what I can from everyone. It’s pretty special watching Cameron Smith.”

It will all be on the line on Sunday as Smith looks to lead his side out for a potential dream ending to his career.