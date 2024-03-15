The Penrith Panthers were in high spirits after the match against the Eels, earning their first points of the season, but they will be sweating on forward James Fisher-Harris's results.

The 2023 Golden Boot winner only played 25 minutes before exiting the field with a shoulder injury. He spent the rest of the night in the sheds and failed to return to the interchange bench.

Ivan Cleary confirmed after the game that Fisher-Harris will undergo scans, but early reports show that he will be ruled out of the Grand Final rematch against the Brisbane Broncos next Thursday.

Lindsay Smith and Liam Henry have emerged as the obvious choices to replace him in the front-row if injured, while Matthew Eisenhuth will likely earn a call-up onto the interchange bench.

"He did it early in the game, and he was losing power," Panthers coach Ivan Cleary said after the match.

"We'll know more after he has had scans."

Fisher-Harris isn't the only Panther who could be absent next week as five-eighth Jarome Luai was placed on report twice during the game.

After being placed on report for a swinging arm tackle on Bailey Simonsson, Ashley Klein would place him on report again after he stuck his foot out and attempted to trip Mitchell Moses.