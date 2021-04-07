The Panthers and Dragons have officially completed a mid-season player swap, with Billy Burns and Eddie Blacker trading places.

Burns, who has signed with the Dragons until the end of 2022, is set to add needed depth to the Red V’s forward stocks.

The 22-year-old has played 12 games with the Panthers since debuting in 2019, after emerging through the Panthers junior development pathways.

“Billy has cut his teeth in the NRL at Penrith and his signing will allow for greater balance with regards to our squad depth,” Dragons general manager of football Ben Haran told dragons.com.au.

“Eddie’s release will provide him with a great opportunity to press his claims in the Panthers’ system.

“It’s also important to note that we remain active in the player market for an experienced middle.”

Blacker, 21, pas penned a one-year deal with Penrith, with a club option for 2022.

He will add middle-forward depth to the Panthers, who currently sit first on the NRL ladder.

Blacker, who started his career at the Broncos, has only made one appearance for the Dragons during the final round of the 2020 season.

“I think the success this Panthers team is having says everything about the club and I’m just excited to be a part of it,” Blacker told penrithpanthers.com.au.

“I like to think of myself as an effort player so from the first session I’ll be focused on doing all the little things right and making a good impression.

“I can’t wait to rip in and show everyone what I’m about.”

The undefeated Panthers face the fifth-placed Raiders in on Friday night, while the Dragons take on the Eels on Sunday.