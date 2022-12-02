The Penrith Panthers have confirmed the long-rumoured re-signing of forward Matthew Eisenhuth, while also confirming utility Jaeman Salmon will remain with the club in 2023.

Eisenhuth has been reported to have re-signed with the Panthers for the best part of a month. While other clubs have been forced to put players on train and trial deals to retain talent and ensure they can be insured while training as the NRL and Rugby League Players Association continue to haggle over the state of the collective bargaining agreement and salary cap for 2023, the Panthers have faced no such problems.

Eisenhuth has re-signed on a two-year deal through to the end of the 2024 season, while Salmon, who was embroiled in a controversy with Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart during the 2022 campaign, has signed a one-year deal.

Salmon, a former Eel, has transformed from a half into a utility option from the bench during his time at the Panthers, with the 23-year-old playing 25 NRL matches during 2022, including the grand final against the Parramatta Eels.

Eisenhuth, on the other hand, has now cracked 100 NRL games since his 2017 debut, with the 30-year-old playing 35 for the Panthers since returning to the club in 2021, splitting his time between the NRL and NSW Cup in 2022.

“On behalf of all at Panthers, I'd like to congratulate Matt and Jaeman on their new deals with the club,” Panthers Rugby League CEO Matt Cameron said in a club statement.

“Matt and Jaeman have both played important roles for the club over the past two seasons, and I look forward to seeing them remain at Panthers.”

Eisenhuth and Salmon are the latest in a long line of re-signings for the Panthers, with Eddie Blacker, Dylan Edwards, Nathan Cleary, Mitch Kenny, Taylan May, Chris Smith, Lindsay Smith, Izack Tago and Sunia Turuva all having put pen to paper in the last 12 months, while Jack Cogger, Luke Garner, Zac Hosking and Tyrone Peachey will all join the club for 2023.