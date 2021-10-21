The Penrith Panthers are set to grant centre Paul Momirovski a release in the coming days.

It was first reported earlier this week that Momirovski was looking to move from the Panthers, with interest from as many as four other clubs.

The New Zealand Warriors, Manly Sea Eagles and Cronulla Sharks were all rumoured to be interested in the 25-year-old, who has also spent time at the Wests Tigers and Melbourne Storm, meaning this could be his fifth club change in as many years.

The news comes as he reportedly has agreed to a three-year contract with the Sydney Roosters according to The Sydney Morning Herald, the club he started his NRL career at back in 2008.

Momirovski turned himself into a cemented starter in Ivan Cleary's eventual premiership-winning team throughout the 2021 season, his defence ranking him among the best in the competition.

PAUL MOMIROVSKI

Centre Panthers 2021 SEASON AVG 0.4

Try Assists 0.2

LB Assists 0.3

Tries

It's understood the deal with the Roosters will be worth north of $300,000 per season, while his Penrith deal was only worth around $200,000.

The move to sign Momirovski is a smart one from the Roosters. While Joseph Manu is a locked down starting option at centre for 2022, their options to partner him are Adam Keighran, Billy Smith and Joseph Sualii.

Keighran played well at the back end of 2021 but hasn't been noted as a genuine starting centre in the long-term, while Smith has battled with injury and Sualii is still incredibly young despite the enormous potential he carries.

It'll also serve the Roosters well should they lose Manu at the end of the season, with the New Zealand international set to test the open market from November 1, and likely to command up to $1 million per season on his next deal. The Warriors have already expressed interest in the star.

At the Panthers, Momirovski moving on enables them to free up some salary cap for the 2022 season, while also allowing Izack Tago to likely see more first-grade time.

Neither club have confirmed the report as yet.