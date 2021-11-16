Mitchell Pearce has spoken out about his exit from the Knights and his subsequent switch to France to play for Super League side Catalan Dragons.

The Dragons locked Pearce into a two-year deal today with an option for a third, which could see him stay in France until the end of 2024.

Pearce, whose time at Newcastle spanned four seasons, was linked to a move to rival NRL clubs during the season however settled on a move abroad to end his career with.

“I am thrilled to have an opportunity to play for a proud rugby league team like Catalans. They have some of the most passionate fans in the sport and it is an honor to be able to represent them. I would like to thank Bernard Guasch and Steve McNamara and look forward to helping them achieve their goal of a Super League premiership," Pearce said in an official club statement.

The 32-year-old played 234 games for the Roosters over ten years after debuting in 2007, scoring 62 tries in his time in Sydney.

However, the playmaker found 2021 especially rough after splitting with his fiance following a scandal in which he allegedly sent inappropriate messages to a Newcastle staffer.

Speaking to Nine News, Pearce explained that the switch was in part due to the trying year that he had experienced.

“The big thing for me, I went through a few personal things last year, so maybe a change mentally,” Pearce said.

“I had a pretty draining year last year and to be honest I’ve been playing for a long time so physically and mentally, maybe just a change was the thing that was the most stimulating for me at the moment."

Pearce also opened up on his potential replacement at the Knights, with Luke Brooks linked heavily to the club. The Tigers have denied any chance of him leaving, however, Pearce said Brooks would be a great replacement.

“He’d be great for the club. I think Brooksy is a really good player, he’s been a really good first-grader for a long time,” he told Nine News.

“So I think if the club is able to get Brooksy up there, especially with the forward pack that we’ve got, the great young players up there, I think it’d be a great move for Brooksy.”

The Knights made back-to-back finals series in 2021, however were knocked out by New South Wales rivals Parramatta 28-20 in week one.

Pearce played all 80 minutes of that encounter but could not stop his side from suffering a second consecutive elimination final loss.

Despite his final game being a disappointing loss, the 32-year-old maintained that his time to leave the NRL was now with France looming as an exciting new challenge.

“I’ve had so many memories, great times and made lifelong friends but I just felt the time was right to leave the NRL.

“Going to France will offer a new challenge on and off the field.”

The halfback would be thrilled at the opportunity to continue his career abroad, with his three-year contract set to see him through until his retirement.

His new side Catalan Dragons are at the very pinnacle of the Super League despite losing the grand final in October to Merseyside club St Helens at Old Trafford.

Steve McNamara's side did taste some success in 2021, winning the League Leaders' Shield 31-30 by golden point against their aforementioned grand final opponents.

With Pearce still having a few years left playing top level rugby, he will be hoping that he can further add to his trophy cabinet with the French side.