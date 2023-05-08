Former Roosters champion Mitchell Pearce has said he is open to returning to the NRL just weeks after declining an offer from the Tigers.

The 34-year-old is currently at Catalans Dragons following his three-year stint with the Newcastle Knights.

In an interview with SEN Radio, he confessed his interest in returning to Australia in the top grade to see out his career.

“I'm still open (to coming back), I'll wait and see what happens.” Pearce told SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“Obviously the Tigers thing came up the other week and I declined on that, I was really grateful (it was) nice respect from the Tigers but I'm committed here for this season.

“I'm loyal to the club to try and win the comp this year but we'll wait and see what happens next year.

“Obviously (I'm) getting older so you get to appreciate every season you playing at this stage, you enjoy it, I still feel like I've got some footy in me, I'm committed fully to this season and I'll see what happens after that.”

At this stage no clubs are leading the chase for the ex-State of Origin representative, with interest from clubs uncertain.