North Queensland Cowboys' coach Todd Payten has revealed that an eye complaint is behind Tom Gilbert being ruled out of Friday's clash with the Manly Sea Eagles.

Given Heilum Luki's season-ending ACL injury in the same week, the news on Gilbert, who has been a regular starter on the edge for the Cowboys this year, has hardly come at a good time.

Gilbert, who spent his junior days in the middle third, has made a successful switch to the edge this year, playing all 14 games to date and averaging 114 metres per contest, as well as making 433 tackles at almost 94 per cent efficiency.

The season's form follows his debut in early 2020, playing 12 games in 2020 and 11 in 2021, with the forward set to link up with the Dolphins next season.

Payten has revealed he suffered a poke to his eye during Friday's game against the St George Illawarra Dragons and will consult a specialist on Wednesday to determine the recovery timeline and next steps.

"He has an eye complaint," Payten told reporters after training on Tuesday.

"He will see the eye specialist tomorrow. That was from that direct knock when he was carrying the ball and poked his eye.

"We will know more after that, but he is going to miss a week or two.

"So he won't be playing and we have made some changes around both of those back-rowers."

Connelly Lemuelu and Jeremiah Nanai have been named to come into the second row this weekend, with Ben Condon seemingly on the outer as he missed selection on the bench, instead being named in jersey number 18.

Nanai himself was rested last week after sustaining an injury during State of Origin 1 on debut for the Queensland Maroons.

Payten said he is just about back to full fitness and will be good to go for Friday night's game.

"Yeah, he moved pretty well yesterday and is full training today. He'll be right to go and having him back in the team is huge for everyone," Payten said on Nanai.

The Cowboys take on the Sea Eagles at Brookvale on Friday evening, with kick-off scheduled for 6pm (AEST).