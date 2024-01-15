One of the premium forwards of the NRL, Payne Haas, believes his little brother Klese Haas will be in the State of Origin conversation within a couple of years.

Klese played 15 first-grade games for the Gold Coast Titans in 2023, taking his career tally to 17, and despite limited minutes, he showed promise in every single one of the outings. He added three tries, 11 offloads and a 94 per cent tackle efficiency to his name throughout the previous season. The young second-rower would follow his older brother's footsteps and came through the famed Keebra Park State High School before signing a contract with the Gold Coast Titans. Next year could be make or break for the 21-year-old as he looks to impress incoming coach Des Hasler for more game time in the forward pack, including representative stars David Fifita, Moeaki Fotuaika and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui. Speaking to Zero Tackle, Payne Haas revealed that he is mentoring his younger brother and that he has what it takes to be in the State of Origin conversation in the next couple of years. "I don't want to blow smoke up my ass, but I've been trying to help him a bit because I've been through it since I was 18 and just trying to give him pointers on what to do and what not to do," Payne Haas told Zero Tackle.

"As long as he keeps building, I'm pretty sure he's going to be in the convo for Origin in the next couple of years.

"I watch all his games. I stress out more for his games than my own. It's pretty crazy.

"I sit at the TV, and my missus is getting at me cause I'm yelling at the TV, and I just get real nervous watching my little brother, but I think that's just probably love and just want him to do well."

While Payne Haas has been a formidable mainstay in the NSW Blues line-up, Klese has the option to represent either New South Wales or Queensland - a fact that confused his older brother.

His eligibility for both states comes after he was born in Sydney, New South Wales but moved to Gold Coast, Queensland at the age of 10.

"I don't know what his eligibility is; I'm a bit confused. I think he's a Blue, but I don't know," Payne Haas added.

"If he's a Maroon, it'd be a bit weird, but I don't know."

Off-contract at the end of next season, Haas is set to hit the open market after being unable to secure an upgrade at the Titans due to their already formidable forward pack, per The Daily Telegraph.

Free to negotiate with rival clubs as of November 1, Haas could potentially find himself joining his older brother at the Brisbane Broncos.

Brisbane's salary cap is stretched, but a signing like Haas could provide value for money and speak volumes to their commitment to big brother Payne.

Plenty of other clubs could yet come to the party in pursuit of the young forward, although his appetite to stray away from the southeast corner of Queensland is unclear.