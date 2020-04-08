Cronulla Sharks legend Paul Gallen thinks the NRL should change the trophy for this year’s NRL competition.

It comes after South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett proposed a conference system to the Apollo Project team charged with getting the league is up and running amid the coronavirus pandemic.

If the NRL were to go ahead, Gallen suggests that they should rebrand itself and the competition this year as well as getting a new trophy for the winners.

“I think the NRL makes a new trophy,” he told wwos.nine.com.au.

“It’s got to be, it’s a new system, new conference and new competition.

“It’s not the way the game’s been played for the last 100 years. It should be called the Telstra conference champions.

“If the word is true, the winner of the two conferences play each other and whoever wins, that’s the champion.”

“Even if they have to play a three grand finals series, I’m open to that.

“I don’t think the premiership trophy that’s been given out, can be given out this year if the team that wins the competition does not play every team in the competition.”