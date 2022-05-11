With the 2022 Rugby League World Cup on the horizon, Australian coach Mal Meninga has spoken out on dual-eligible players and whether they will represent the green and gold at the tournament.

The former Queensland Maroons boss will have plenty of selection headaches for the tournament, but having players declare for other nations could shape what his side looks like.

Junior Paulo, Jarome Luai, Stephen Crichton, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Brian To'o, Josh Papalii, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (all Samoa), Xavier Coates (Papua New Guinea), Daniel Saifiti, Reagan Campbell-Gillard (both Fiji) and Valentine Holmes (Cook Islands) are among those who would be in contention for spots in the Australian roster, but may elect to represent other nations.

Under current rules, players may switch back and forth between Tier 1 (Australia, New Zealand and England) and Tier 2 nations based on selections.

New Zealand will be thrown into a similar - if not more percarious position - but dual-eligible players, with a majority of their top squad able to represent pacific island nations, particularly Tonga and the Cook Islands, if they so prefer.

Meninga said he wouldn't be trying to convince players to play for Australia though.

"If you have to be coerced into doing something, that's not my way of picking the footy team," he told AAP.

"If you've got a cap on thinking about the international game, it's fantastic.

"If I put on my Australian cap, the numbers are diminishing but I'm still comfortable with the talent we have got coming out.

"I'll never go and pursue players. You have got to be passionate about the green and gold. You shouldn't have to be convinced to play for a footy team.

"That's what happens at club footy, not at representative level."

Australia haven't played a Test since 2019, with coronavirus all but shutting down international rugby league over the last three years.

It's understood that Australia will announce a new captain, and a 50-player shortlist, during July after the State of Origin series is complete.

The World Cup kicks off in mid October.