Having just re-signed Reed Mahoney for another two seasons, Parramatta now look set to lock away Jai Field.



The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the league-leading Eels have offered the ex-Dragon a one-year extension.

Field has proven his worth over the last two weeks, filling in the No. 7 jumper admirably for injured star Mitch Moses.

It comes just five months after Field was given a train-and-trial deal by the Eels after his move to English club Leeds fell through.

And now, the 22-year old has declared that he sees his future at Parramatta.

“I’m definitely keen to stay,” Field said.

“Last year my only option was to go over to Leeds, but it fell through. I didn’t have any accommodation booked, but we were just waiting on a passport from a player that was already in their squad over there so he could come off as a quota for me to go over there.

“It was pretty much a done deal, but then it fell through once COVID happened.”

With Moses set to return from his hamstring injury as early as next Thursday’s clash against the Wests Tigers, Field will likely be moved back the bench.

And while he would love to retain his starting spot, Field will continue to play hard no matter his role.

“Mitch will come back in – he is the team’s halfback – but all I can do is put my best foot forward and play well,” he said.

“Maybe I can jag a bench spot, see what happens, but it has been good to play knowing that they want to keep me here.

“You don’t have to keep the shackles on or play within yourself, so it has been good in that respect.”