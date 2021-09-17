Parramatta Eels' star half Dylan Brown has slammed rumours that he is looking to depart the club.

Brown has had something of an indifferent season, and with a salary cap crunch set to hit the Eels over the next 12 months, Brown has been a constant name linked with those set to leave the club.

The 21-year-old, who was a revelation during a breakout 2020 campaign, before falling off his top form this year, is contracted until the end of 2022, and has an option in his favour for 2023.

Brown is joined off-contract at the Eels by the likes of Clint Gutherson, Reed Mahoney and Isaiah Papali'i, who will be requiring an enormous upgrade in value to stay at the club.

All of that has brought plenty of speculation on Brad Arthur's side over who they will and won't be able to hold onto.

But Brown has told the Sydney Morning Herald that he won't be going anywhere, and simply wants to win the competition. The comments are eerily similar to those made by Kalyn Ponga last week, who denied reports he wants out in the Hunter.

“I’ve enjoyed my time at Parramatta, it’s home for me,” Brown told the publication.

“I’m not going anywhere. I’m just focusing on this year and hopefully we can win the comp.

“I’m more someone who just likes to focus on the now, do my thing and what’s best for the team.

“Brad’s [coach Brad Arthur] obviously done a lot for my game, he helps me a lot. I’m pretty happy playing underneath him.”

Brown has had an indifferent season, and admitted he has been "average".

The Auckland-born five-eighth, who has passed 50 NRL appearances including 20 this year has scored just four tries and assisted another two, numbers which simply aren't up to scratch.

He has the talent to succeed though and has been backed to the hilt by Arthur, who has refused to drop his underperforming young gun.

Brown will once again line up for the Eels tomorrow night as they put their season on the line in a sudden-death semi-final against the Penrith Panthers in Mackay, following an elimination win over the Newcastle Knights last week.