Parramatta playmaker Dylan Brown has long dreamed of representing the All Blacks and could look to switch codes in the future.

The 20-year-old is considered as one of the NRL’s most promising five-eighth’s and remains contracted with the Eels until the end of the 2023 season, with his main focus this week on playing South Sydney for a spot against Penrith in a preliminary final.

Brown grew up in New Zealand and was an avid fan of the All Blacks. Eventually, he moved to Australia and plied his trade in the Eels academy and has now become one of their most prolific players.

While life with Parramatta has treated him well, Brown would jump codes if it meant he could live out his dream in representing his country in rugby union.

“Yeah, 100 per cent. That’s probably the best thing you can do in team sport from my point of view, winning the Rugby World Cup,” Brown told the Herald.

“Who knows? I will definitely keep my books open if the All Blacks want me. [Laughing] If the All Blacks scream my name, I’ll definitely be running. I’m open to anything.”

When discussing his decision to play league football, Brown said the opportunities were clear.

“I was playing everything, other sports as well like touch,” he said. “I got to intermediate, so I was about 12 and started playing league at school to get days off.

“I played club when I was 14 and, when I was 15, I picked rep league instead of rep rugby, I had to pick one. I got picked in the nationals there.

“Rugby is harder, you have to wait longer for your opportunity, whereas league I was 15 and got picked up.

“I know some of my [rugby] mates were the best in New Zealand and they still haven’t been given a crack and they are 20 or 21 and still waiting their turn.”

Brown added the international benefits of representing the All Blacks.

“Just in terms of travelling, in the NRL you don’t get as much,” he said. “Rugby is pretty cool. That’s one thing I enjoy most about rugby, it’s the teams they play against, like England and South Africa.

“When you play in South Africa you learn about South Africa, same with [other countries] … Doing the haka, all that stuff is awesome.

“[I’ll consider it] down the track. I’ve got three more years here. I just want to focus on that and when the time comes I’ll be ready [to make a decision].”

Brown has Samoan links, but will represent New Zealand if given the opportunity.

“I was born and raised in New Zealand,” he said. “I talked to Dad and asked him and he said ‘whatever makes you happy son’. I want to play for the Kiwis.”