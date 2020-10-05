DARWIN, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 29: Blake Ferguson of the Eels celebrates scoring a try during the round 15 NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the Canberra Raiders at TIO Stadium on June 29, 2019 in Darwin, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

The Parramatta Eels have been nervously awaiting the results of scans of Maika Sivo and Blake Ferguson ahead of this weekend’s knock-out final.

Ferguson hurt his knee in the Eels’ loss to Melbourne in a disaster game that also saw Maika Sivo’s season ended with an MCL injury of his own.

Sivo’s MCL injury has been confirmed, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

However, the club announced the news is better for Ferguson with his knee looking good to go for the semi-final against South Sydney.

Scans have determined an aggravation of an ongoing knee issue that Ferguson has been managing throughout the season.

The Eels’ said in a statement that a decision on Ferguson will be made closer to kick-off.