The Parramatta Eels have been nervously awaiting the results of scans of Maika Sivo and Blake Ferguson ahead of this weekend’s knock-out final.

Ferguson hurt his knee in the Eels’ loss to Melbourne in a disaster game that also saw Maika Sivo’s season ended with an MCL injury of his own.

Sivo’s MCL injury has been confirmed, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

However, the club announced the news is better for Ferguson with his knee looking good to go for the semi-final against South Sydney.

Scans have determined an aggravation of an ongoing knee issue that Ferguson has been managing throughout the season.

The Eels’ said in a statement that a decision on Ferguson will be made closer to kick-off.