The Parramatta Eels have been dealt a significant blow as they aim to topple the Penrith Panthers, with an outside back being ruled out for the remainder of the match.

It has been confirmed that winger Bailey Simonsson has failed a HIA and will not return to the match.

Simonsson was taken from the field and headed straight to the sheds to be examined by an independent doctor. With no outside back options on the interchange bench, Kelma Tuilagi has moved to the centres, with Morgan Harper pushing to the wing.

Simonsson is the second Eels player to fail a HIA today. Earlier today, Samuel Loizou failed a HIA in the NSW Cup and was subsequently ruled out of the pre-curser match.

Going up against the reigning premiers, the Parramatta Eels got off to an amazing start, with hooker Joey Lussick scoring in the opening three minutes of the game.

However, the Panthers re-taken control of the match and scored less than ten minutes later through fullback Dylan Edwards. Prop Moses Leota doubled the score minutes later with an incredible solo try, getting past four defenders.

