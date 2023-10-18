Parramatta Eels forward Andrew Davey has announced his retirement from rugby league after five seasons in the NRL.

Davey's retirement from the game comes after he received advice from medical experts that he should hang up the boots.

Debuting in 2020 with the Parramatta Eels, his career would last 44 NRL games over the next four years with stints at the Eels, Manly Sea Eagles and Canterbury Bulldogs.

He returned to the Eels in 2023 as a mid-season transfer in Round 10 but managed just 12 games after being on the receiving end of two concussions.

His career also included winning the Mackay Cutters Rookie of the Year Award in 2016, playing in the 2019 NSW Cup Grand Final and becoming the fourth-oldest debutant in the NRL era at 28 years and 233 days old.

“For a battler from Central Queensland who wasn't supposed to play one game of NRL, this career has plenty for me to be proud of," Davey said in a statement.

"It may not be the ending I would have liked, but truth is, I lived my fairytale for five years.

“I'd like to thank the Parramatta Eels admin staff, the medical team and all coaches at the club, the genuine care and support I received throughout this process is greatly appreciated and I couldn't ask for better treatment in making this decision.

“I'm extremely grateful to have such supportive family and friends and I'm also proud of the lifelong friendships I made during my time in the NRL."

With Davey retiring, it's understood that the Bulldogs would receive some dispensation from the NRL, given they are paying a portion of his deal at the Eels after a surprise mid-season exit.

Parramatta Eels General Manager of Football Mark O'Neill spoke on the exit of Davey, wishing him all the best for the future.

“Andrew has always had a great work ethic, his desire and drive to make it in the NRL is admirable," O'Neill said.

"He has set himself up for success outside of football and we wish him all the best for his future.”