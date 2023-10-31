The Parramatta Eels have farewelled five NRL players who will be leaving the club ahead of the upcoming 2024 season.

Although their departures were already confirmed, the Eels said goodbye to Andrew Davey, Josh Hodgson and Jack Murchie.

Davey and Hodgson have both announced their retirement from rugby league, whilst Murchie has signed a contract with the Huddersfield Giants on a long-term deal in the Super League.

However, the Eels have also announced that winger Samuel Loizou and outside back Waqa Blake will be departing the club and will no longer be a part of the roster for the 2024 NRL season.

Loizou is a local junior and has progressed through the club ranks through the Eels' Elite Pathways Program. The winger would appear in one first-grade game and spent three seasons with the NRL squad.

His debut and only NRL appearance came in Round 25, 2021, against the Penrith Panthers, in which the Eels succumbed to a 6-40 loss.

The other departure is Waqa Blake, who signed with the Parramatta Eels on a contract worth a reported $650,000 per season.

Blake spent four-and-a-half seasons with the Eels and made 77 NRL appearances for the club - scoring 28 tries - during this period, which included playing in the 2022 NRL Grand Final.

Embed from Getty Images

The AAP has reported that Blake has spoken to the Super Rugby club, Western Force and is considering making the switch to rugby union.

It is understood that the 28-year-old has options in both Australia and overseas. However, the likeliest scenario will see him remain in Australia.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Blake reportedly offered his services to Rugby Australia after approaching them.

"I don't know if Waqa Blake is necessarily on that hit-list, but he has been offered to Eddie Jones and rugby union," Danny Weidler said on 100% Footy earlier this year in April.

"There's been a lot of talk about his future at Parramatta, and Parramatta is looking for X-factor players with Clint Gutherson being moved to the centres because its centres aren't strong."

"Well, it appears that maybe Waqa Blake is reading that information, and there has been a reach-out by his management to Eddie Jones."