Tim Mannah and John Monie, legends of the Parramatta Eels, will be awarded for their years of service to the club with life membership on Sunday.

Before the Eels take on the St George Illawarra Dragons on Sunday at Commbank Stadium, the two Eels legends will be awarded the accolade in front of their home fans, per News Corp.

A former club captain, Mannah spent 11 seasons at the club between 2009-19, playing 233 games at first-grade level. The forward would also go on to play four games for the NSW Blues after his success in the Eels jersey.

While Mannah was unlucky not to win a premiership at the club, the other inductee John Monie was at the helm of the club in 1986- the last time the club achieved a win in the Grand Final, claiming the premiership.

“We are incredibly proud of our history and life membership is an important acknowledgement for our club,” Eels boss Jim Sarantinos told News Corp.

“Tim Mannah and John Monie have contributed significantly to the Eels and we look forward to honouring them both in front of a huge home crowd on Sunday.

“We will also be welcoming our past players for Old Boys day who will form a guard of honour alongside our new life members just before kick-off.”

“Sunday is a huge occasion for our club with a double header for our men's and women's teams,” Sarantinos added.

“We'll be opening the gates after full-time for our first Fans on the Field at Commbank Stadium since 2019.”