The Parramatta Eels have announced that they have signed three young players to long-term deals after they were selected for the 2024 Australian Schoolboys team.

Inking new contract extensions, the trio of Lincoln Fletcher, Ryda Talagi and Lachlan Coinakis will remain at the Eels until the end of the 2027 NRL season as they usher into a new era following the departures of Brad Arthur, Clint Gutherson and Reagan Campbell-Gillard and the arrival of new head coach Jason Ryles.

Boasting one of the best pathway systems in the competition, the three players are highly touted. They are from around the Parramatta area, having played club football in the district and represented the Eels in the Harold Matthews Cup.

A halfback by trade, Fletcher was the second-highest point scorer in the Harold Matthews Cup competition this season, while Coinakis impressed in limited SG Ball Cup showings after missing the first few rounds to injury.

The captain of the Parramatta Eels U16s team in 2023, Ryda Talagi, represented the club's Harold Matthews Cup team this season and would claim the Eels' Harold Matthews Cup Best Forward Award after a standout season in the front row.

The younger brother of Blaize Talagi, Ryda had previously caught the interest of the Penrith Panthers and St George Illawarra Dragons.

“Lincoln, Ryda, and Lachlan are impressive young athletes who have truly earned their Australian Schoolboys honors this year," said Eels GM of Football Mark O'Neill.

"We remain committed to the continued development of our players and look forward with great anticipation as they progress through the grades."

Before they progress into the NRL squad, the trio will begin their journey in the SG Ball Cup competition next season.

They will slowly progress through the pathways, just like Blaize Talagi and Ethan Sanders, who did the exact same before moving on to the Panthers and Canberra Raiders.