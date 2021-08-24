Parramatta have confirmed that winger Maika Sivo will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after sustaining a knee injury.

An official statement from the club on Tuesday night stated that scans had established that the devastating back had ruptured his ACL as well as damaged his MCL during his side's much needed 32-16 win over North Queensland on Sunday.

The Eels also revealed that due to the nature of Sivo's ailments, he would likely miss the commencement of the 2022 season as he would almost certainly still be in rehabilitation at this stage.

Embed from Getty Images

This news comes just a fortnight after the Bankwest based side lost their starting rake Reed Mahoney to a shoulder injury in their heavy loss to South Sydney.

Although the win over the Cowboys corrected their rapid spiral out of top-four contention, these pair of losses have put a severed dent in the Eels' chances of claiming their first competition win since 1986.

Across his 21 starts so far this season, Sivo has crossed the chalk on 17 occasions, including his hat trick against the Broncos in Round 7.

The sixth placed Eels face a turgid run towards the finals with clashes against the competitions top-two sides in Melbourne and Penrith set to round out their regular season fixture.