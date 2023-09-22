International rugby league makes its return to Port Moresby on Saturday afternoon as the Australian Prime Minister's XIII take on the Kumuls.

This is Zero Tackle's complete guide to the game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream it online.

Kick-off in the fixture is scheduled for 4pm (AEST) on Saturday, September 23 at the Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby. A women's game will be played prior to that at 2pm (AEST).

The game will serve as a final tune-up for Papua New Guinea ahead of their upcoming tri-series to be played against Fiji and the Cook Islands, while players in the PM's XIII for Australia are a mix of those in contention for the Kangaroos tri-series against New Zealand and Samoa, and those likely to be on the fringes of Australian selection in the future.

How to watch Papua New Guinea vs PM's XIII on TV

Both games will be available to watch on Channel 9 and Fox Sports.

Channel 9's coverage, which is on free-to-air TV, will commence at 1:30pm (AEST) on the main channel for both games. This can be found at Channel 90 in high definition, 91 in standard definition, or 100 if watching through a Foxtel service.

We suggest checking your local guide as some states may show the game on a secondary channel.

The coverage on Fox Sports can be found at Channel 502, also known as Fox League and also commences at 1:30pm (AEST). You will need a Foxtel subscription with the sports package of channels to watch the games.

How to live stream Papua New Guinea vs PM's XIII online

If you'd prefer to live stream the action from Port Moresby online, you'll be able to do so through the digital arms of both broadcast channels.

Channel 9s coverage will be available on the free-to-use 9Now, while Foxtel's coverage will be available on the Foxtel App for those with a TV subscription, or Kayo Sports for those without, which is a service that streams all of Foxtel's sports offering.

Men's teams

Papua New Guinea

1. Treigh Stewart 2. Robert Derby 3. Rodrick Tai 4. Zac Laybutt 5. Nene MacDonald 6. Gary James 7. Kyle Laybutt 8. Epel Kapinias 9. Judah Rimbu 10. Valentine Richard 11. Nixon Putt 12. Jeremiah Simbiken 13. Cruise Ten

Interchange: 14. Morea Morea 15. Junior Rop 16. Tommy Moide 17. Seal Kalo 18. Benji Kot

Australian PM's XIII

1. Tyrell Sloan 2. Josh Addo-Carr 3. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 4. Zac Lomax 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Cody Walker 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Jake Trbojevic 9. Ben Hunt 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. Hudson Young 12. Reuben Cotter 13. Cameron Murray

Interchange: 14. Reece Robson 15. Nicho Hynes 16. Tom Dearden 17. Alofiana Khan-Periera 18. Cameron McInnes 19. Emre Guler 20. Michael Molo

Women's teams

Papua New Guinea

1. Almah Johnson 2. Belinda Gwasamun 3. Bertshiba Awoi 4. Emily Veivers 5. Essay Banu 6. Freda Waula 7. Gloria Kaupa 8. Jessikah Reeves 9. Latoniya Norris 10. Leila Kerowa 11. Lyiannah Allan 12. Mala Mark 13. Martha Molowia

Interchange: 14. Roswita Kapo 15. Lancy Laki 16. Sera Koroi 17. Shellie Long 18. Ua Ravu

Australian PM's XIII

1. Teagan Berry 2. Jakiya Whitfield 3. Cassey Tohi-Hiku 4. Keisha-Leigh Coolwell 5. Kimberley Hunt 6. Botille Vette-Welsh 7. Rachael Pearson 8. Tallisha Harden 9. Emma Manzelmann 10. Janelle Williams 11. Tiana Raftstrand-Smith 12. China Polata 13. Kennedy Cherrington

Interchange: 14. Taneka Todhunter 15. Jasmin Morrissey 16. Brooke Anderson 17. Abbi Church 18. Rueben Cherrington 19. Quincy Dodd 20. Christian Pio

Key game information: Papua New Guinea vs PM's XIII

Kick-off: Saturday, September 23. Women's game, 2pm (AEST); Men's game, 4pm (AEST)

Venue: Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby

TV: Live, Fox League, Channel 9

Online: Live, Kayo Sports, Foxtel App, 9Now

Referees: Women's - Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski, Men's - Peter Gough