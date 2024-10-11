Papua New Guinea have confirmed their 21-man squad for the upcoming 2024 Pacific Championships against Cook Islands and Fiji.

The squad consists of several current and former NRL players, including Dan Russell, Lachlan Lam, Robert Derby, Jack de Belin and Jacob Alick-Wiencke as the team looks to advance into the Pacific Championships tournament by winning the 2024 Pacific Bowl title.

However, they will be without the star trio of centres Justin Olam and Zac Laybutt and front-rower Nixon Putt due to injuries and they will miss the entire 2024 Pacific Championships.

PNG Kumuls Squad

Jacob Alick-Wiencke (Gold Coast Titans)

Ila Alu (PNG Hunters)

Koso Bandi (PNG Hunters)

Jack de Belin (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Robert Derby (North Queensland Cowboys)

Liam Horne (Castleford Tigers)

Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards)

Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards)

Kyle Laybutt (Townsville Blackhawks)

Nene Macdonald (Salford Red Devils)

Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos)

Alex Max (PNG Hunters)

Sylvester Namo (Castleford Tigers)

Valentine Richard (PNG Hunters)

Judah Rimbu (PNG Hunters)

Elijah Roltinga (PNG Hunters)

Dan Russell (Warrington Wolves)

Jeremiah Simbiken (The Dolphins)

Rodrick Tai (Warrington Wolves)

Sanny Wabo (PNG Hunters)

Khaiya Waiembi (Central Queensland Capras)