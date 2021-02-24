After signing a new sports partnership agreement on rugby league with the Australia, James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea is hoping the island nation will have a side competing in the NRL by 2025.

The PNG Hunters are set to compete in the Queensland Cup this year after arriving in the Sunshine State ahead of a nine-month spell for the upcoming season.

The arrival of the Hunters is first step for PNG to land an NRL side, a goal Marape is optimistic of.

“We are preparing for possibility of PNG owning a team in the NRL in 2025,” Prime Minister Marape told local media.

“On the back of SP PNG Hunters leaving for a long-term residential stay in Australia, we are happy to sign a partnership in the area of sports, especially rugby league, between our two nations and stakeholders in sports.

“The partnership is reaching another level where we are fielding a sports team, our own PNG SP Hunters rugby league team, to be based in Australia for up to nine months for the 2021 Queensland Cup season.”

The agreement is also seen as a stepping stone that could see more NRL clubs attracted to local talent coming out of PNG.

“That is why the Hunters are becoming an entity of their own and turning into a professional outfit,” Marape said.