Melbourne Storm superstar fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen has confirmed his State of Origin ambitions as he returned to the field last Friday night from injury.

Expressing a desire to one day play for the NSW Blues in the State of Origin arena, Papenhuyzen has had a horror string of injuries over the past few seasons, with his most recent being an ankle injury that kept him on the sidelines for nearly two months.

Speaking after his first game back in Storm colours for some time, he was hoping to don the NSW Blues jersey in the future and join the illustrious group of players.

While Papenhuyzen disclosed his Blues ambitions, he may have a tough time forcing his way in the team with the likes of Dylan Edwards, James Tedesco, Clinton Gutherson and Scott Drinkwater all in front of him for the No.1 jumper.

"Melbourne loves sport and Origin is no different – If no-one knows rugby league down there, they know what Origin is," he said on Nine's television broadcast.

"I'm sure it will be packed out. It's one of those games you want to be part of.

"Unfortunately (for me), not this year. Hopefully I can get a game down there soon, and I get to play in front of the Melbourne fans at the MCG.

"That'd be nice."

"His resilience is top-notch. First class. He never gives up," Gallen said on Nine's broadcast of the match between the Storm and Dolphins.