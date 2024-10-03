Canberra Raiders prop Josh Papalii has reportedly been charged with allegedly intimidating police.

It was earlier reported Papalii had been involved in an incident on a night out at Raiders Gungahlin Club in Canberra in September, although no charges were laid at the time.

ACT Police said in a statement in September that two men were behaving aggressively and had been asked to leave the premises.

The Canberra Times however are now reporting that two charges have been laid against Papalii for alleged police intimidation and failing to leave a licensed premises.

His 30-year-old brother John has also been reportedly served with a criminal infringement notice for failing to leave the premises during the incident.

The report suggests Papalii will face ACT Magistrates Court on October 31 in relation to the alleged charges, with the allegation that the pair began to wrestle each other after going to the club to dinner, which saw glasses broken.

It's understood the Raiders have already informed the NRL of the update.

In an ACT Police statement obtained by the publication regarding the Monday, September 16 incident, it's alleged that three men were behaving aggressively, throwing glasses and were also verbally abusive towards a staff member.

The statetement details the fact the group were asked to leave the premises at which point verbal abuse and threats were allegedly made towards the officers. The group left the premises, but returned and further intimidated officers before the group departed.

Papalii, one of the Raiders' most experienced players, is contracted with the club through to the end of 2025 with the understanding he has accepted a mutual option.

Any breach notice or punishment for the alleged incident to be handed down by either the NRL or club will likely not take place until after his court hearing.