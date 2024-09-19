Canberra Raiders prop Josh Papalii has been allegedly caught up in an off-field incident in Canberra on Monday morning, with ACT Police investigating.

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that Papalii was involved in an incident at Raiders Gungahlin Club that attracted police attention, although no charges have been laid.

The exact nature of the incident is unclear, however, ACT Police said in a statement per the publication that two men were behaving aggressively and asked to leave the premises by police.

“For privacy reasons we are not able to confirm names however about 3.10am on Monday, 16 September 2024, police responded to a request from a licenced premises regarding two men who were behaving aggressively, smashing glasses, and refusing to leave,” ACT Police said in a statement.

“After engagement with police, the men left, however a short time later, re-entered the premises.

“A third member of the group escorted the two men out of the premises again, and they departed the location a short time later.

“Enquiries in relation to this matter are continuing, however at this time no charges have been laid.”

The prop, who has played 305 NRL games, is on contract for 2025 with the Raiders, and could retire at the end of next season after speculation he was set to do so this year.

The Raiders have now released a statement confirming they are aware of the incident.

"The Canberra Raiders are aware of an incident involving Josh Papalii," the club wrote.

"Josh and others were asked to leave a Licenced premises in the early hours of Monday morning following attendance by ACT Police.

"The club has informed the NRL integrity unit."