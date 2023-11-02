The Penrith Panthers have announced that MyPlace will become the club's new principal partner, replacing OAK Plus.

The new partnership between the two entities will see MyPlace branding on the front of the 2024 Penrith Panthers jersey and all apparel. The business will also be across signage and the Panthers Digital Network.

“I love that the Panthers have such a strong emphasis on their Pathways program and have a strong commitment to the Western Sydney community. Staff development at all levels and building a community within the company is equally important to us,” MyPlace Managing Director David Devoy said.

“We identify with similar values as Panthers and can't wait to develop our relationship further with the club, its partners and passionate fan base.”

The statement from Devoy was followed by words from Panthers Group CEO Brian Fletcher who was please to have the company on board as the new principal partner.

“On behalf of everyone at the Panthers, we're extremely proud to have my MyPlace as the club's principal partner until at least the end of the 2026 season,” Fletcher said.

“MyPlace is an outstanding Australian-made company and we look forward to building a strong partnership with them as they join the club at such an exciting time in our history.”