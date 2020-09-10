Penrith Panthers veteran James Tamou is reportedly set to finalise a deal with the Wests Tigers.
Tamou has been heavily-linked to the joint-venture club in recent weeks, with a reported two-year contract set to be signed, according to Channel 7’s Michelle Bishop.
Breaking @WestsTigers are set to finalise a 2 year deal with @PenrithPanthers prop James Tamou from 2021 @7NewsSydney @7NewsBrisbane
— Michelle Bishop (@7michellebishop) September 9, 2020
The 31-year-old is a huge get for a club that’s been struggling with professionalism and it’s image of late.
Tamou has 262 NRL games under his belt and counting and is a premiership winner.
It comes as a huge blow to new Dragons coach Anthony Griffin with Tamou identified as a target to boost their forward pack for 2021.
Sad for Penrith supporters to see him go I’m sure. As he’s actually put in an effort each year, unlike some others.
Still, they will have Tetevano, Leota, Leniu, Hetherington to start with. There’s still plenty of experience there in the forwards.
No doubt some other youngsters from the lower grades to promote & give a chance to.
Maybe Kikau may also play prop. To allow a junior rep like Lindsay Smith , to get a back row position?