Penrith Panthers veteran James Tamou is reportedly set to finalise a deal with the Wests Tigers.

Tamou has been heavily-linked to the joint-venture club in recent weeks, with a reported two-year contract set to be signed, according to Channel 7’s Michelle Bishop.

Breaking @WestsTigers are set to finalise a 2 year deal with @PenrithPanthers prop James Tamou from 2021 @7NewsSydney @7NewsBrisbane — Michelle Bishop (@7michellebishop) September 9, 2020

The 31-year-old is a huge get for a club that’s been struggling with professionalism and it’s image of late.

Tamou has 262 NRL games under his belt and counting and is a premiership winner.

It comes as a huge blow to new Dragons coach Anthony Griffin with Tamou identified as a target to boost their forward pack for 2021.