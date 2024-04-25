The Wests Tigers have reportedly signed off-contract Penrith Panthers' star Sunia Turuva.

The winger, who won the Dally M rookie of the year award in 2023 and has plans to turn himself into a fullback throughout his career, has been in negotiations with the Panthers and rival clubs in recent weeks.

It's now reported by The Sydney Morning Herald that the Panthers will lose Turuva, with the winger telling his teammates on Thursday morning that he has elected to sign with the Wests Tigers on what is believed to be a three-year deal worth around $1.3 million - approximately $450,000 per season.

Already a star of the Fijian national side where he has played fullback, it has been heavily reported in recent times that the best financial offer on the table for Turuva has come from the St George Illawarra Dragons.

It was understood the Red V would trump Penrith's reported $350,000 offer by at least $100,000 per year, and also offer the young gun the opportunity to fight for the number one jumper at the joint-venture, which is currently held by Tyrell Sloan.

Penrith were understandably desperate to retain Turuva, who is stuck behind potential New South Wales State of Origin debutant Dylan Edwards when it comes to playing fullback for Ivan Cleary's side.

While Turuva has maintained his preference is to remain a Panther, the star wants to be able to provide for his family and have a shot at playing in the number one jumper, although it's unclear whether the Tigers and head coach Benji Marshall would entertain any chance of him jumping another gun youngster in Jahream Bula for the jersey.

However, Turuva is cousins with Tigers' captain Apisai Koroisau and will now also follow Jarome Luai from the foot of the mountains.

Penrith were hamstrung in their ability to raise their offer to the Fijian after recently re-signing and upgrading a host of outside backs including Taylan May and Izack Tago, while they also have a number of big-money deals across their squad.

Penrith, however, have plenty of youngsters in their system as well as the NRL-experienced Paul Alamoti who will now line up to take Turuva's jersey next year.

The Tigers, meanwhile, will continue strenghtening their backline, with Turuva fitting into the back five alongside the likes of Jahream Bula and Justin Olam, with Turuva to shape as the likely replacement for Junior Tupou, who has signed with the Dolphins from the start of the 2024 season.