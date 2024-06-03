The Penrith Panthers have reportedly taken a step towards terminating Taylan May's contract.

The star outside back, who has been a big part of Penrith's success in recent seasons, is currently subject to the NRL's no-fault stand-down rule on alleged domestic violence charges.

May has pled not guilty to all charges.

However, The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that May has been presented a show cause notice by the club and will be asked to front the board over a host of other issues during his time at the foot of the mountains.

The breach notice reportedly has nothing to do with the currently ongoing issue.

It's understood some of the breaches relate to incidents that took place before he signed his current contract extension with the Panthers in March.

May is currently contracted to Penrith until at least the end of the 2026 NRL season.

His court case over the currently ongoing alleged issue which May has pled not guilty too will not be heard until March next year, meaning that even in the best-case scenario, May will not play again this year.

The Panthers are also likely to be kicking off their season a week earlier than the competition by opening up their campaign in Las Vegas, leaving May unlikely to feature in that game, or through the opening weeks of the 2025 campaign as his case is heard.

It's understood May's meeting with the Panthers' board will take place next Tuesday.