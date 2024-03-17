The Penrith Panthers have reportedly extended the contract of young centre Paul Alamoti, adding further depth to their backline for the future.

Regarded as one of the best young centres in the competition, Alamoti made his NRL debut last season for the Canterbury Bulldogs and would play a further 18 games in 2023.

An Under-19s NSW representative in 2022, he played in the Bulldogs' Harold Matthews Cup, SG Ball Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup teams before seeing him rise into the NRL.

At the Panthers, he has begun the season for the club's NSW Cup team.

As reported by News Corp, the Penrith Panthers have extended Alamoti's contract for an extra year until the end of the 2025 season.

Recruited from the Canterbury Bulldogs last season on a one-year deal, the contract extension gives the club a backup plan in case Taylan May decides to leave the club at the end of the season.

Off-contract at the end of the season, May has been linked to the Canterbury Bulldogs, but Panthers CEO Matt Cameron is confident that the club can re-sign him for multiple years.

“Conversations are progressing well with Taylan's management representatives," Cameron told The Western Weekender.

"He is a valued member of our playing group and the club is confident we can get something sorted out sooner rather than later.”

His agent from Black Money Enterprises also told the publication that talks were progressing well.

“Negotiations with the Panthers are ongoing but positive,” he said.

“Given Taylan's strong showing in the World Club Challenge and against the Storm last week, obviously there's heavy interest from numerous clubs.

“Taylan's a very intelligent young man with great guidance from his family, so I'm sure he will make the right decision in due time.”