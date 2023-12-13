Penrith Panthers recruit Brad Schneider has revealed it was a "no-brainer" to join the club.

An off-season recruit, Schneider has penned a two-year deal with Ivan Cleary's side that will see him join the three-time back-to-back premiership winners until at least the end of the 2025 campaign.

Schneider, who played 12 games with the Canberra Raiders between 2021 and 2023 before taking up an opportunity in the English Super League with Hull KR in the middle of last year, has been rated highly throughout his youth.

His move back to the Panthers came as slightly unexpected but will see him fight for a bench spot in the 17, as well as gain starting opportunities during the State of Origin period. He could also become an important part of the club in 2025 if Jarome Luai elects to depart the foot of the mountains, with the New South Wales representative currently weighing up his options.

The Adelaide-born, Townsville-raised half told the media per NCA Newswire that it took little to no time for the Panthers to sell him on the idea of a contract.

“I was just playing football over there and my manager told me that there were a few clubs back home that were looking at me, but we were about to play the Challenge Cup grand final so I was more focused on that,” he said.

“He said that the Panthers were interested, and once they came to the table, I was pretty much sold straight away.

“They've been doing so well for the past five years and they're at the top of the game, so it was a no-brainer to come here.”

Schneider takes over from Jack Cogger in the back-up half role, although Penrith have also signed former club junior Daine Laurie from the Wests Tigers who can play either fullback or five-eighth.

Cogger has now moved on to sign a multi-year deal with the Newcastle Knights from the start of the 2024 campaign, while the man Cogger took over from, Sean O'Sullivan, has moved to the Dolphins where he excelled during 2023 before injuries hampered the second half of his season.

Schneider, meanwhile, said the 12-game stint in England, where he walked into the team desperate for a halfback and played in a Challenge Cup final, as well as a Super League semi-final, was one of the best things he has done.

“I always said I wanted to go over to England and play over there, and to do it so early in my career has been a massive benefit,” he said.

“It's probably one of the best things I've done.

“I definitely recommend it to other players, especially as a halfback and how young I was, to go straight in the team and be a leader helped grow my confidence massively.

“I think my leadership changed more than anything.

“I was straight into a team that needed a halfback, but there were two ways I could have gone about it.

“I could have been really quiet and just been there for the ride, but I said to myself that I'm here to do a job, so I took the opportunity with both hands.”