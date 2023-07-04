The Penrith Panthers have reportedly pulled out of the race for young Parramatta Eels playmaker Ethan Sanders.

Likened to Cooper Cronk, Sanders is one of the best halves coming through the ranks and earnt the Player of the Match award in the SG Ball Final last season.

While he was recently linked to the Panthers, it is understood by News Corp that they have pulled out of the race for his signature after meeting with him in early June.

The Canberra Raiders have also been linked to Ethan Sanders.

The Raiders are in desperate need of a long-term playmaker following Jack Wighton's decision to join the South Sydney Rabbitohs next season and have reportedly made a big play to entice him to join the club.

While the Parramatta Eels are confident they can keep the playmaker at the club, he will unlikely get much game time due to Mitchell Moses [2027] and Dylan Brown [2031] signing long-term deals with the club.

The two halves signed multimillion-dollar contract extensions earlier this year, aged 28 (Moses) and 23 (Brown).