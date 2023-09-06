The Penrith Panthers and ex-Raiders half Brad Schneider are close to coming to terms with a deal as contract talks have progressed well.

Schneider departed the Canberra Raiders in the middle of the season to take up a short-term deal in the English Super League with Hull KR in search of more opportunities after failing to cement his spot in the team and falling down the pecking order below Matt Frawley and Ethan Strange as a back-up playmaker.

He has received just that in England. Schneider kicked a field goal in his debut game to win the game and has kicked on since, having been impressive in all of his Super League games to date.

This included guiding them to the Challenge Cup final last month at Wembley. Hull have since confirmed that Schneider won't be wearing their uniform next year after making a series of signings.

The Super League player of the month for July was rumoured to be joining the Panthers next season, but the club's chief executive Matt Cameron has now all but confirmed that he will be signed to play the Jack Cogger-Sean O'Sullivan role as a backup playmaker to Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai.

“All things are tracking well,” said Cameron via News Corp.

“We're happy, he's happy so it's just a matter of getting some paperwork and correspondence sorted out and go from there.

“We offered Jack a contract but he has taken an opportunity at Newcastle and we congratulate him so Brad would basically be his replacement; the Sean O'Sullivan-Jack Cogger replacement.

“We've got a pretty good track record in taking those players and helping them improve.”