Making his NRL debut earlier this year, Penrith Panthers playmaker Trent Toelau has reportedly made a decision on his future for the next two seasons.

Playing two games since making his first-grade debut in Round 13, Toelau has emerged as a perfect back-up in the halves and dummy-half position for the club and will contend with Jack Cole and Brad Schneider for the vacant five-eighth role next season.

Having previously spent time at the Melbourne Storm, where he was crowned as the best Under-20s player at the club in 2018, the 24-year-old will be eager to get some more game-time under his belt.

As reported by The Western Weekender, Panthers playmaker Trent Toelau has inked a contract extension to remain at the club until at least the end of the 2026 NRL season.

“It's been the best ever since,” Toelau told foxsports.com.au after being upgraded from a train and trial contract to a full-time deal earlier this season.

“He's obviously the best number seven going around in the world,” Toelau continued on his relationship with halves teammate Nathan Cleary.

“Just watching him every day, you pick up little things that he does before games, after games, recovery. You can't be behind a better number seven at the moment.”

Embed from Getty Images