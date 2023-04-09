Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary and captain Isaah Yeo have lumped more praise on Clive Churchill Medalist Dylan Edwards after his four tries led the club to a big win over the Manly Sea Eagles on Saturday evening.

It was the second big win in a row for the back-to-back defending premiers, with the Panthers putting 50 points on the Raiders last weekend, and leading the Sea Eagles 32-0 at halftime last night.

The second half wasn't quite as one-way traffic for the Panthers, but the damage had already been done.

Edwards, who had a hat-trick at halftime, if often the quiet achiever of Penrith's outfit, running big metres and being safe at the back in defence while organising teams well.

That leads to constant suggestions that he is flying under the radar, despite the fact he was selected as a reserve for Mal Meninga's Australian Kangaroos squad ahead of the 2022 Rugby League World Cup at the end of last year.

Cleary said he doesn't fly under the radar anymore, and hinted that there should be more rewards for the 27-year-old down the track.

"I think he stopped flying under the radar a long time ago," Cleary said during the post-match press conference after the 44-12 win.

"It was good for him to get some rewards. Nice to see that combination between he and Nathan [Cleary] developing as well. I think he will reap the rewards down the track."

Asked if he had played at a higher level because of the match-up against Tom Trbojevic, Cleary simply said that Edwards plays at the same level each week.

"He is pretty much like that every week I reckon. He is a very competitive guy," Cleary added.

"Fullback is a position where most teams have a good one, so maybe he does have a bit of a chip on his shoulder."

Club captain Yeo didn't hold back in his praise for Edwards, suggesting he is among the best fullbacks in the game, and paying praise for his consistency.

"Very very highly, and he knows that too," captain Isaah Yeo said when asked where he rates him among the NRL's fullbacks.

"He is a pleasure to play with. I can't rate him highly enough, and he is so important to this team with what he does.

"There is no difference between his best and his worst it feels like."

To go with his four tries, Edwards ended up with a somewhat typical performance, breaking 13 tackles and running for 190 metres from 18 carries.