The Penrith Panthers have announced Isaah Yeo and Nathan Cleary as co-captains of the club in 2021.

The 2020 minor premiers will be looking to go one better this season after losing to the Melbourne Storm 20-26 in last October’s Grand Final.

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary told penrithpanthers.com.au that it was obvious within the opening weeks of pre-season that Yeo and his son Nathan were the two chief leaders of the group.

“When I watched Isaah and Nathan during the first few weeks of this pre-season, they were organically leading those around them,” Cleary said.

“It was immediately apparent what was best for our team. It felt like those two had already been appointed. It was just that natural.

“As first-time captains, I think it’s beneficial they can share the burden of extra responsibilities that come with the role.

“Of course neither of them are the finished product but this opportunity will allow them to continue growing as leaders. I know they will do an excellent job for our club.”

Yeo has played 148 NRL games all for the Panthers since making his first-grade debut in 2014.

The club’s most experienced player, Yeo said it would be a privilege to lead them in 2021.

“As someone who came to the club as a 17-year-old and worked my way through the grades, to find myself in this position now is something my family and I are very proud of,” Yeo said.

“It’s an absolute privilege to be appointed to this role alongside Nathan. I think we’ve both grown a lot as footballers and leaders over the past couple of years.

“As a captain of this proud club I want to be leading by example, on and off the field, and I’ll be doing that to the best of my ability.”

Nathan Cleary has made 100 NRL appearances for Penrith since making his debut in 2016 and has grown into one of the game’s superstars.

Cleary was equally proud to captain the club alongside Yeo.

“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead this club with my good mate Yeoy (Isaah Yeo),” Cleary said.

“When you look at the past greats who have captained at Panthers, it’s quite overwhelming to think about being in that same position. It’s an immense honour.