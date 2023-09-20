Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary has confirmed star five-eighth Jarome Luai will play in this weekend's preliminary final against the Melbourne Storm.

Luai last played in Round 26 against the Parramatta Eels, lasting less than half the contest before suffering a shoulder dislocation.

It was feared the injury could end his season, however, the minor nature means he is able to return for a crunch preliminary final against the Melbourne Storm at Homebush on Friday evening.

Shoulder dislocations are notoriously a risk of re-injuring however, so Luai will now attempt to get to the end of the season without further damage, with the Panthers potentially having two more games as they attempt to make it a three-peat.

BREAKING: @PenrithPanthers confirm Jarome Luai WILL play. Boom. Huge in🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾 — christian nicolussi (@mrchrisnico) September 20, 2023

Luai was named in Penrith's number six jersey on Tuesday afternoon, with Jack Cogger, who has filled in for him during recent weeks, holding a place on the bench.

Whether Cogger holds the utility spot ahead of Tyrone Peachey or Luke Sommerton when kick-off rolls around on Friday evening remains to be seen.

There is little doubt the extra week off - which came after the Panthers managed to topple the New Zealand Warriors in a home qualifying final during the opening week of the finals has aided Luai's recovery.

That said, Luai told Channel 9 during that game that he would have been fit to play in Week 2 of the finals if the Panthers had of lost to the Warriors.

Shoulder dislocations without surgery are often improved by time on the sidelines though, so an extra week without content could have done the five-eighth the world of good.

The State of Origin five-eighth will be joined by Izack Tago, with Cleary also confirming the centre would be fit to play. He played in Round 20, then again in Round 27, but missed the qualifying final against the Warriors.

Kick-off in the Penrith-Melbourne preliminary final is set for 7:50pm (AEST) on Friday.