Round 11 saw a premiership powerhouse return to form at the expense of another supposed title heavyweight.

We also witnessed the continuation of the Sharks Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde season while the Bunnies continued their dominance.

Once again these rankings take into account results, form, strength of opposition, expectation, margins and player availability - rather than just which side is the best on paper.

Where did your team land after a supposedly "predictable" round 11 of NRL action?:

1. South Sydney Rabbitohs (Last Week: 1)

The Bunnies doubled down on their number one status here by holding the Tigers scoreless and moving to the top of the NRL ladder.

Taane Milne continued his magnificent form with a try double, with Latrell Mitchell icing the game with six minutes to go. They never looked troubled in defense.

Campbell Graham is the form centre of the competition and simply must be picked for Origin. The Bunnies play Parra this week before a very pleasant run of fixtures.

2. Penrith Panthers (4)

Ok wow! This was the reminder of what Penrith can do. They absolutely belted the Roosters on Friday night. The 48-4 score-line was every bit as dominant as it looks.

Scott Sorensen was absolutely magnificent on the night. Jarome Luai had his best game of the season and was in absolutely everything.

Tyrone Peachey crossed for a double and now looks to have nailed down that centre position. Come to think of it every Penrith player was good. Best wishes to Zac Hosking who was ruled out with a head injury.

3. The Dolphins (3)

I missed the Dolphins in week 11. They just offer a story, a romance that was sadly missing during this past weekend's action.

Wayne Bennett will know how best to use the bye, with a huge return task in the form of the Storm waiting for them on Saturday night.

Sitting sixth, a win over the fifth placed Storm could see them return to the top four. What a season to date for the NRL's newcomers.

4. Brisbane Broncos (2)

The Broncs fell to their third loss of the season to old rivals the Storm. A late try probably padded the score-line a little in what was a strange game.

Brisbane saw three players sent to the sin bin on a rough night, although the Storm were denied a clear try so it doesn't shape as an excuse.

Payne Haas was a giant in the middle once again. He is leading the Dally M race and battered a quality Storm pack, almost by himself.

5. Cronulla Sharks (5)

The Sharks bounced back from a horror trip to Brisbane last week with a far more convincing win than the final score-line would suggest.

Sione Katoa may have put forward the best performance of the weekend, despite what Dally M judges will have you think. Briton Nikora could be the form second rower of the competition right now.

For the first time in the club's history the Sharks have defeated Manly three times in a row. Twice in a row at Brookvale Oval too. Good signs.

6. Melbourne Storm (6)

The Storm are back in the winner's circle following a classy victory over the high flying Broncos. Cam Munster, as usual, was the catalyst for everything positive for the home side.

Jahrome Hughes bounced back after a below par performance at Magic Round. Tui Kamikamica and Christian Welch overcame the loss of big Nas to hold the middle against Payne Haas and co.

How good was Harry Grant? I don't think he's ever bad but something about Origin time that just brings out the very best in the star number nine.

7. New Zealand Warriors (7)

The Warriors are the third straight team to put their Magic Round loss behind them. They were well worth their 12 point win over the Bulldogs.

Addin Fonua-Blake was simply too big and too strong for his Bulldogs counterparts. Shaun Johnson was equally as destructive, albeit in a different manner.

How good was it seeing Ronald Volkman cross for his first NRL try? I dare say they'll be plenty more. Great effort here from the Warriors, who in the past have lost these winnable games.

8. Canberra Raiders (9)

Just quietly, the Raiders have not put together a run of five wins in a row. I say quietly as I had no idea until I checked recent results.

To say this club has gone under the radar is an understatement. A sixth win in a row, very plausable given they play Manly this week, will have many taking notice.

Matthew Timoko is a metre eating freak out wide. Joseph Tapine and Josh Papali'i are back to their dominant best. Corey Horsburgh was hard done by.

9. Gold Coast Titans (8)

The Titans sure have no issues scoring points. Unfortunately for their fans though they certainly do have problems stopping them from being scored against them though.

David Fifita's efforts would have seen him win man of the match honours in any other game. He outran noted speedster Lachlan Miller to score a 90 metres try.

Jayden Campbell was blistering in attack while Alofiana Khan-Pereira crossed for yet another try. Unfortunately both were reduced to spectators often in defense.

10. Newcastle Knights (14)

The Knights are big movers here but stay behind the team they beat on Sunday afternoon due to their horror loss to the Eels prior to the bye.

Kalyn Ponga was back to his very best here with a best on ground performance. The week off seemed to do him well as he looked every bit the superstar we remember.

Dominic Young is the player I'd want to be backing in space. I swear he ran that 100 in under 10 seconds. Bradman Best and Greg Marzhew were beasts outwide.

11. Parramatta Eels (10)

Is it time for panic stations for Parra? Ehh, probably not but the wins need to start flowing. Despite another Canberra late fade, the Eels couldn't bank the points in the capital.

J'maine Hopgood is quickly firming as one of the buys of the season. Maika Sivo scored late but, given his size and ability, probably isn't as involved as he should be.

Parramatta will welcome back Mitch Moses this weekend and boy do they need him. They face the red hot Bunnies on a huge stage.

12. North Queensland Cowboys (16)

How bout those Cowboys? Two straight wins, in dominant and free flowing fashion, has many looking over their shoulder.

Heilum Luki crossed for a double in a performance that has his name in lights. Tom Dearden was magnificent and put his name back in the Origin discussion.

Valentine Holmes had a field day on his edge with over 210 metres. Kyle Feldt just simply refuses to age. Great performance by the resurgent Cowboys.

13. Sydney Roosters (11)

The Roosters escape falling even further here only due to results around them. They were awful on Friday night as Penrith ran riot.

A 64th minute try to Corey Allan was all she wrote for the supposed title heavyweights. Allan was one of only four players to run for over 100metres. All four were members of the back five.

The Roosters all star pack were battered and reduced to spectators. Manu at six is not working. Brandon Smith at nine is not working either.

14. Manly Sea Eagles (12)

A late fightback largely saved face on Sunday afternoon but truthfully Manly were very much second best. The loss was their third straight to rivals Cronulla.

Tom Trbojevic's stats look very good but his impact was minimised. Daly Cherry Evans needs more help in attack. I'm afraid Cooper Johns just isn't it.

Taniela Paseka was an absolute monster in this game. The Sea Eagles need to build around the 120kg wrecking ball for the future.

15. Wests Tigers (13)

The Tigers ran into a red hot Bunnies side and despite being brave in defense, ultimately couldn't go with their opponents.

Starford To'a was arguably his side's best with 203 metres, although Jahream Bula's efforts in defense put him very much in the conversation.

The fact this was only eight-nil with ten minutes to go will look good on paper but the Tigers never once looked like crossing for a try of their own.

16. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (15)

It's just not clicking for the Dogs. Yes, I know they have a long injury list, but no club in the NRL is running our their top 17 every week.

Hayze Perham again topped the metres for his side, with a mammoth 243, but it's a lack of creativity in the spine that hurts the Dogs.

I do like the look of that Blake Wilson. I think Cameron Ciraldo has to stick with the youngster as well as Karl Oloapu with an eye to 2024 and beyond.

17. St George Illawarra Dragons (17)

Oh the Dragons. I'd argue that the 44-22 loss actually flattered them. They were worse than 20 point losers, and that is tough to type.

Reports of Anthony Griffin's departure are months and months overdue as a series of downright ridiculous decisions continue to plague this club.

An awful week on and off the field for the Red V. They face a broken Roosters outfit this Friday night. For their fans sake, I hope they come out firing.