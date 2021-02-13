The NRL’s hottest young centre Stephen Crichton is set to sign a new $1.7 million contract to stay at the Panthers.

News Corp revealed Crichton’s management and the Panthers are in advanced stages in agreeing on a deal that will keep the 20-year-old at the club until the end of 2023.

2020 was a breakout year for Crichton who scored 17 tries in 22 games and the new deal will see him become one of the highest-earning centres in the league.

In further good news for the minor premiers, co-captain Isaah Yeo signed a three-year extension on Friday.

The 26-year-old is the Panthers’ longest-serving player and said that he had no intention to leave the club.

“I had no intentions of doing anything other than re-signing with Panthers,” Yeo told NRL.com journalist Alicia Newton.

“I love playing for this club. I really couldn’t see myself in another jersey.

The Panthers kick off their season against the Cowboys at Panthers Stadium on Saturday, March 13.