NRL Rd 11 - Titans v Panthers
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JULY 26: Stephen Crichton of the Panthers scores a try during the round 11 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Penrith Panthers at Cbus Super Stadium on July 26, 2020 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

The NRL’s hottest young centre Stephen Crichton is set to sign a new $1.7 million contract to stay at the Panthers.

News Corp revealed Crichton’s management and the Panthers are in advanced stages in agreeing on a deal that will keep the 20-year-old at the club until the end of 2023.

2020 was a breakout year for Crichton who scored 17 tries in 22 games and the new deal will see him become one of the highest-earning centres in the league.

In further good news for the minor premiers, co-captain Isaah Yeo signed a three-year extension on Friday.

The 26-year-old is the Panthers’ longest-serving player and said that he had no intention to leave the club.

“I had no intentions of doing anything other than re-signing with Panthers,” Yeo told NRL.com journalist Alicia Newton.

“I love playing for this club. I really couldn’t see myself in another jersey.

The Panthers kick off their season against the Cowboys at Panthers Stadium on Saturday, March 13.