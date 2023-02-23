Isaah Yeo could become a Penrith Panther for life when he signs his next deal.

Already 28 years of age, Yeo has played 196 games for the Panthers since his 2014 debut, also representing New South Wales on eight occasions and Australia on five, having made his debut for his nation during the Rugby League World Cup.

The rise of Yeo to become one of the best lock forwards in the game - and arguably the best - has been metephoric, and that, evidently, has not been lost on the Penrith Panthers.

According to The Western Weekender, the board at the foot of the mountains are set to make Yeo their next retention priority, despite the fact he doesn't come off-contract until the end of the 2024 campaign.

That essentially means Yeo couldn't sign with another club until at least November 1 this year anyway, but the Panthers want to a deal well before then.

It's understood the Panthers want to re-sign Yeo until at least the end of the 2027 season - that would be a three-year extension on top of his current deal for the now three-time Dally M lock of the year.

A deal taking him through to the end of 2027 could see him become a one-club player. He will be 33 by the end of that deal, and that is well and truly around the average retirement age, particularly for middle third forwards who debuted at the age of 20.

Yeo is already one of the best-paid lock forwards in the game, and that could only increase under a new deal with the likely increasing salary cap and his growing status in the game, having played in the 13 for Australia at the World Cup last year.

Penrith of course are in a salary cap juggling act constantly given their current success.

The club won premierships in the NRL, NSW Cup, Jersey Flegg and SG Ball last year, with their junior academy spitting out talent at an incredible rate.

That means they have already lost a number of young guns this year, with Isaiya Katoa and Mason Teague's departures joined by that of Niwhai Puru to the Cronulla Sharks, while Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau headlined those exiting the NRL squads.

Stephen Crichton has already confirmed he will exit for the 2024 season to link up with the Canterbury Bulldogs.

That may not stop Yeo from signing with Penrith though given his status as the best lock in the game, and his desire to remain at Penrith - something he has made clear previously.