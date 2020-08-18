Penrith skipper James Tamou comes off contract at the end of 2020 and his next move is yet to be decided.

Panthers star Nathan Cleary hopes his captain will be offered a new deal with the team.

Tamou has played a key role for the Panthers in 2020, guiding them to the top of the ladder and into premiership contention.

The Penrith prop also led the team to set a new club record after a nine-game winning streak.

"(The record) means a lot to myself, given what this club has done for me and my family. It's massive."

“Jimmy’s so well respected around here, all the boys love him,” Cleary told The Canberra Times. “He’s kind of like the dad of the group.

“He’s just so nice and all that but I think he’s gone to another level this year.

“He’s really grown into that captaincy role. He leads by example every week, he works so hard and he’s very well respected,” Cleary said.

“I think everyone would love if he could get a deal.”

The Panthers captain is reportedly on the radar of multiple clubs, including Cronulla and North Queensland.

Tamou said he is still weighing up his options with his wife and manager.

“At the moment my wife (Brittney) and manager are sort of talking and once everything’s all sorted they’ll come to me with everything.

“I’m happy to be playing some alright football,” Tamou said.