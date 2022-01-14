Panthers hooker Mitch Kenny has signed a new two-year contract extension to remain at the foot of the mountains until the end of the 2024 season.

Able to assess his options elsewhere this year, the 24-year-old has turned his back on the exit at Penrith to remain under Ivan Cleary's reign.

Kenny has been a key member of the Panthers' success over the course of the past two seasons, playing a pivotal role as a reinforcement for Penrith's dummy-half stocks.

The Windsor product played a career-high 18 games for the Panthers in 2021, however did not feature in their premiership victory over South Sydney.

Despite this, Kenny remains focused on his future with the Panthers and expressed his excitement in re-signing with the club for a further two seasons.

"I’m completely stoked because Panthers is home for me," Kenny said.

"The people at this club have shown faith in me from the very beginning and been patient with my development. I give them so much credit for making me the player and the person that I am today.

"It feels awesome to know that I’ll get to keep putting on the Panthers jersey and representing our community."

With stalwart rake Apisai Koroisau joining the Wests Tigers from 2023, Kenny's value to the western Sydney club has ascended.

Kenny has played 36 games for the Panthers since making his NRL debut in 2019, with the Penrith playmaker having amassed a stellar win rate of 75 per cent across his three-year tenure with the club.