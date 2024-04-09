The Penrith Panthers have announced they have extended the contract of a forward to further their depth after he joined the club in the 2022 season.

Preston Riki has earned a contract extension for next season (2025) after he was elevated from a development contract to a Top 30 roster spot earlier this year.

Joining from the New Zealand Warriors a couple of seasons ago, Riki has been a mainstay and key piece in the Panthers NSW Cup squad and has previously featured for the Maori All Stars in the annual All Stars game.

His promotion comes as he looks to make his debut in the NRL after being continually plagued by multiple injuries throughout the entirety of his career.

“On behalf of everyone at Panthers, I'd like to congratulate Preston on being elevated to the NRL squad and for re-signing with the club,” Panthers Rugby League CEO Matt Cameron said in a media statement.

“Despite having a couple of injury setbacks over the past couple of years, Preston has shown his character through persistence, hard work and dedication to the Panthers.

“We are pleased to see Preston remain in Panthers colours and we're looking forward to seeing his career progression.”