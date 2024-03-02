The Penrith Panthers have confirmed that forward Preston Riki has been elevated to the club's Top 30 roster after starting the season on a development contract.

Preston Riki represented the Maori All Stars last year and has spent last season in the NSW Cup after joining from the New Zealand Warriors, where he spent three years in the NSW Cup.

Unfortunately, his career has been plagued by multiple injuries, but the contract promotion is a positive for the forward as he looks to make his NRL debut.

Unrelated to Brisbane Broncos player Jordan Riki, Preston appeared in nine NSW Cup games last season. During these games, he managed three line breaks, 142 tackles (96 per cent efficiency), three tries, and 856 total running metres (averaging 95 per game)

Riki's promotion to the Top 30 roster allows the club to award a development contract to hooker Billy Scott.

Selected to represent New South Wales in the U19s State of Origin game against Queensland last year, Scott played the entire game in the number nine jersey that saw NSW emerge victorious in a 32-14 win.

Scott has been with the Penrith Panthers throughout the entirety of his junior career, having represented the club in the Harold Matthews Cup, SG Ball Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup.