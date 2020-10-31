Penrith have been fined $10,000 after fans breached NRL COVID-19 guidelines during their Grand Final loss to Melbourne, per Fox Sports.

During the game, patrons at the Panthers League Club were seen standing and mingling whilst drinking, which is currently a breach under the liquor licensing laws by New South Wales.

“It’s not fair on the club, its staff or the community and we expect better behaviour from patrons who need to be aware of the rules when attending a venue,” Liquor and Gaming director of compliance Dimitri Argeres said.

“At the same time, venues need to make sure they are adequately implementing their safety plans, particularly when higher patron numbers are expected due to special events.”

ANZ Stadium will receive a $5,000 fine for a breach of similar nature, with patrons at a bar congregating whilst watching the game.

“Sporting events build up anticipation and create lots of excitement, we get that. But they also create exactly the types of situation we’re trying to avoid – crowds that mingle and turn into one big group of close contacts,” Argeres said.

“We’re just about to get full swing into party season with sports finals, the races, school formals and Christmas and New Year’s functions.

“These are all events where caution can be forgotten, but don’t forget life isn’t quite back to normal yet and if we want to enjoy summer with our friends and families, we need to keep COVID transmission low.”