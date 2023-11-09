The Penrith Panthers have confirmed their NRL squad for next season, which includes the elevation of rookie Harrison Hassett to the Top 30 roster.

One of the best back-rowers coming through the ranks, Hassett has continually shown his explosiveness on the edge of the field and has been compared to international star Liam Martin.

The Under-19s NSW representative and St Marys junior decided to remain at the club despite interest from The Dolphins that would have seen him join former SG Ball teammate Isaiya Katoa. It is understood that the newly founded club thought they had secured the forward, only for him to change his heart at the 11th hour.

Hassett's elevation to the Top 30 roster means the Penrith Panthers only have two available spots left. While there have been no rumours on which players will be awarded the spots, it will likely be given to players coming through the club's pathways teams.

The squad will remain mostly the same for next season despite losing five players: Jack Cogger, Stephen Crichton, Tom Jenkins, Spencer Leniu and Jaeman Salmon.

In their place, Paul Alamoti has been picked up from the Bulldogs, Daine Laurie will rejoin the club after a stint with the Wests Tigers, and Brad Schneider will take the role of a back-up half following a stint in the Super League.

Isaiah Iongi, Luke Sommerton, Preston Riki and Riley Price - the son of former NRL icon Steve Price - will be on supplementary contracts next season.

Squad for 2024

Paul Alamoti, Nathan Cleary, Jack Cole, Dylan Edwards, Matthew Eisenhuth, James Fisher-Harris, Luke Garner, Mavrik Geyer, Harrison Hassett, Liam Henry, Zac Hosking, Mitch Kenny, Daine Laurie, Moses Leota, Ativalu Lisati, Jarome Luai, Soni Luke, Liam Martin, Taylan May, Jesse McLean, Tyrone Peachey, Brad Schneider, Lindsay Smith, Scott Sorensen, Izack Tago, Brian To'o, Sunia Turuva, Isaah Yeo

PANTHERS 2024 PLAYER MOVEMENTS

Best 17 and full squad

1. Dylan Edwards

2. Sunia Turuva

3. Izack Tago

4. Taylan May

5. Brian To'o

6. Jarome Luai

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Moses Leota

9. Mitch Kenny

10. James Fisher-Harris

11. Liam Martin

12. Scott Sorensen

13. Isaah Yeo

14. Soni Luke

15. Zac Hosking

16. Luke Garner

17. Lindsay Smith

18. Daine Laurie

19. Tyrone Peachey

20. Jesse McLean

21. Jack Cole

22. Mavrik Geyer

23. Liam Henry

24. Ativalu Lisati

25. Matthew Eisenhuth

26. Brad Schneider

27. Paul Alamoti

28. Harrison Hassett

29. No player signed

30. No player signed

2024 Development List

1. Isaiah Iongi

2. Riley Price

3. Preston Riki

4. Luke Sommerton