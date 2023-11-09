The Penrith Panthers have confirmed their NRL squad for next season, which includes the elevation of rookie Harrison Hassett to the Top 30 roster.
One of the best back-rowers coming through the ranks, Hassett has continually shown his explosiveness on the edge of the field and has been compared to international star Liam Martin.
The Under-19s NSW representative and St Marys junior decided to remain at the club despite interest from The Dolphins that would have seen him join former SG Ball teammate Isaiya Katoa. It is understood that the newly founded club thought they had secured the forward, only for him to change his heart at the 11th hour.
Hassett's elevation to the Top 30 roster means the Penrith Panthers only have two available spots left. While there have been no rumours on which players will be awarded the spots, it will likely be given to players coming through the club's pathways teams.
The squad will remain mostly the same for next season despite losing five players: Jack Cogger, Stephen Crichton, Tom Jenkins, Spencer Leniu and Jaeman Salmon.
In their place, Paul Alamoti has been picked up from the Bulldogs, Daine Laurie will rejoin the club after a stint with the Wests Tigers, and Brad Schneider will take the role of a back-up half following a stint in the Super League.
Isaiah Iongi, Luke Sommerton, Preston Riki and Riley Price - the son of former NRL icon Steve Price - will be on supplementary contracts next season.
Squad for 2024
Paul Alamoti, Nathan Cleary, Jack Cole, Dylan Edwards, Matthew Eisenhuth, James Fisher-Harris, Luke Garner, Mavrik Geyer, Harrison Hassett, Liam Henry, Zac Hosking, Mitch Kenny, Daine Laurie, Moses Leota, Ativalu Lisati, Jarome Luai, Soni Luke, Liam Martin, Taylan May, Jesse McLean, Tyrone Peachey, Brad Schneider, Lindsay Smith, Scott Sorensen, Izack Tago, Brian To'o, Sunia Turuva, Isaah Yeo
PANTHERS 2024 PLAYER MOVEMENTS
|2024 GAINS
Paul Alamoti (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, 2024), Daine Laurie (Wests Tigers, 2024), Riley Price (North Queensland Cowboys, 2025), Brad Schneider (Canberra Raiders, 2025)
|2024 LOSSES
Jack Cogger (Newcastle Knights), Stephen Crichton (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Tom Jenkins (Newcastle Knights), Spencer Leniu (Sydney Roosters), Jaeman Salmon (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)
|RE-SIGNED
Jack Cole (2026), Dylan Edwards (2028), Mavrik Geyer (2025), Liam Henry (2026), Moses Leota (2027), Soni Luke (2025), Liam Martin (2027), Jesse McLean (2026), Tyrone Peachey (2024), Lindsay Smith (2026), Scott Sorensen (2026), Brian To'o (2027), Isaah Yeo (2027)
|OFF CONTRACT 2024
Paul Alamoti, Matthew Eisenhuth, Luke Garner, Zac Hosking, Mitch Kenny, Daine Laurie, Ativalu Lisati, Jarome Luai, Taylan May, Tyrone Peachey, Preston Riki, Luke Sommerton, Sunia Turuva
Best 17 and full squad
1. Dylan Edwards
2. Sunia Turuva
3. Izack Tago
4. Taylan May
5. Brian To'o
6. Jarome Luai
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Moses Leota
9. Mitch Kenny
10. James Fisher-Harris
11. Liam Martin
12. Scott Sorensen
13. Isaah Yeo
14. Soni Luke
15. Zac Hosking
16. Luke Garner
17. Lindsay Smith
18. Daine Laurie
19. Tyrone Peachey
20. Jesse McLean
21. Jack Cole
22. Mavrik Geyer
23. Liam Henry
24. Ativalu Lisati
25. Matthew Eisenhuth
26. Brad Schneider
27. Paul Alamoti
28. Harrison Hassett
29. No player signed
30. No player signed
2024 Development List
1. Isaiah Iongi
2. Riley Price
3. Preston Riki
4. Luke Sommerton