The Penrith Panthers are reportedly facing a second injury set back ahead of Saturday evening's qualifying final against the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Townsville.

The Western Weekender's Peter Lang is reporting that star prop Moses Leota suffered a leg injury during the captain's run yesterday and could miss tonight's game.

TEAM NEWS UPDATE: The early rumours appear true and Panthers prop Moses Leota is in doubt for tonight’s game against the Rabbitohs after suffering a leg injury during training yesterday. More to come. #pantherpride — Peter Lang (@PeterVLang) September 11, 2021

If Leota is ruled out of the clash, it will see the Panthers lose two players in the 24 hours before kick-off following news fullback Dylan Edwards has already been ruled out, cut from the squad in last night's 19-man update.

That change has already seen Stephen Crichton shift from the wing to fullback, and Charlie Staines come into the side wearing jersey number 20.

Should Leota be ruled out, Liam Martin would likely come into the starting front row, with Matthew Eisenhuth to then join the bench in his spot. Despite his regular spot being in the second row, Martin has started a pair of games at prop this year and has spent time at prop.

That could, however, depend on whether coach Ivan Cleary elects to make another late change this week by moving Viliame Kikau back to the bench with Martin starting in his spot.

The other options to start in the front row are Spencer Leniu or Tevita Pangai Junior, while Mitch Kenny is the final bench player.

Leota has been outstanding for Penrith this season.

The 26-year-old 107-kilogram prop has recently ticked past 100 career first-grade appearances, and has played in 22 games for the Panthers this year, becoming a picture of consistency.

He has scored three tries, but made almost a kilometre in post-contact yardage to go with 29 tackle busts, 11 offloads and an almost 95 per cent tackle efficiency.

Teams for the game will be confirmed at 6:50pm (AEST) ahead of kick-off an hour later, with the winner to proceed to the preliminary finals, while the loser will have to play a sudden-death semi-final next weekend against the winner of tomorrow's elimination final between the Parramatta Eels and Newcastle Knights.