The Penrith Panthers have confirmed the re-signing of back-up fullback and five-eighth Daine Laurie.

His new contract will run for a single season, ensuring he will remain at the foot of the mountains - the same club he played his junior rugby league for - until at least the end of the 2025 campaign.

Laurie, who spent time at the Wests Tigers between 2021 and 2023 before falling out of favour at the joint-venture, returned to Penrith at the start of this year and has made eight NRL appearances.

He was always expected to feature during the State of Origin period, but has played more games than he might have expected, with five off the bench and another three efforts at fullback for Ivan Cleary's high-flying side.

“Re-signing with the Panthers means heaps to me because I love this club,” Laurie said in a club statement confirming the news.

“The Panthers was the first team I played for and this place is home to me. I can't wait to rip in for the rest of the season and then again next year.”

Laurie, who played the first three games of what is now a 61-NRL game career before moving to the Tigers, has also represented the Prime Minister's XIII and Indigenous All Stars throughout his career to date.

Penrith general manager of rugby league Shane Elford said the club are "pleased" with the re-signing.

“We're pleased that Daine has shown his commitment to the Panthers by re-signing with the club,” Elford said.

“Daine has made the most of his opportunity since returning to the club this season, and we look forward to his continued progression in Panthers colours.”

Laurie has been named on the bench for this weekend's clash with the Brisbane Broncos, and could shift to fullback again in Round 20 after a bye for a clash against the Dolphins if Dylan Edwards is rested after Origin 3.